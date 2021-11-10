Volkswagen to discontinue production of Santana model – Auto Review

Volkswagen will get rid of one of its most popular models, the Santana sedan, which is now produced and sold only in China. A car with this name first appeared in the range 40 years ago, and more than six million cars were produced in China alone. According to Reuters, citing company representatives, the refusal from Santana is due to the redistribution of production capacity in favor of crossovers and electric vehicles, the sales of which are growing at an outstripping pace.

The first Volkswagen Santana assembled at the Shanghai-Volkswagen joint venture entirely from German components (April 11, 1983)

The Volkswagen Santana was originally a sedan variant of the Passat B2 and debuted in 1981. He became the first Chinese Volkswagen and – more than that! – the first mass foreign car of local production: assembly at the Shanghai-Volkswagen joint venture was launched in the spring of 1983. Also, this Santana was produced in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and … Japan (at the Nissan plant), and in addition there was a station wagon in the family. The sedan lived a long life on the conveyor belt and underwent three major upgrades: the Santana 2000 appeared in 1994, the Santana 3000 replaced it in 2004, and the Santana Vista became the pinnacle of evolution in 2008. At the end of the conveyor belt life, the main buyers were taxi companies and government agencies.

The production of sedans from the eighties was discontinued only in 2012, when Volkswagen finally prepared a completely new car. Volkswagen Santana became a relative of the Russian Polo sedan and the Skoda Rapid model – a four-door on an extended PQ25 platform with a wheelbase of 2603 mm. Such sedans are still produced in China, they are equipped with 1.5 (112 hp) engines and are in good demand: 176 thousand cars were sold last year. However, Santana will no longer have a successor.

However, in China, Santana has a twin brother – the Jetta VA3 sedan, which is produced by another joint venture – FAW-Volkswagen. This model does not have a rich Santana heritage, so sales are much worse: 42 thousand units last year. However, no one is going to remove this car from production so far, and with Santana leaving, sales should grow. By the way, it is possible that the name Santana will not sink into oblivion, but will go to some new crossover.