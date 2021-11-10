Volkswagen’s new venture in Germany to focus on a new mass-produced electric vehicle

The plans of the largest European automobile concern for the transition to electric traction are very ambitious, but the Volkswagen leadership is forced to balance between economic feasibility, competition from Tesla and the interests of their own unions. The transition to the production of electric vehicles in Germany will not be complete without the construction of new enterprises, as the representatives of the company admitted.

Volkswagen’s existing facility in Wolfsburg is the company’s core business and is one of the largest in the world. Volkswagen brand manager Ralf Brandstaetter told the press this week that a new facility will be built next door to the brand’s main facility, initially focusing on electric vehicles. After reaching the design capacity, the new enterprise will be able to produce up to 250 thousand cars per year. The management of the concern believes that it will be easier and cheaper to build a new production site than to re-equip an existing enterprise. This will not hurt, however, by 2027 to transfer two of the four lines at the main plant in Wolfsburg to the production of electric vehicles.

This separation will, among other things, support Volkswagen’s plans for new ICE models, which are also foreseen for the coming years. The existing enterprise will register a new generation Golf and Tiguan, as well as a seven-seater crossover. The new plant in Wolfsburg will produce a mass model of an electric vehicle on a new platform, with which Volkswagen is pinning serious hopes on competing with Tesla. The vehicle will be initially equipped with hardware to achieve the fourth level of autonomy of control according to the SAE classification, which is the penultimate in this scale.

Volkswagen is faced with the challenge of significantly optimizing the technological and logistical processes in the production of electric vehicles. Tesla remains the benchmark in this sense, spending about ten hours assembling one car. The German competitor has this figure three times higher so far, but the new venture will help to reduce it to twelve hours in the most pessimistic version. At the same time, customers will be offered a limited number of options and configurations, since this is an integral part of the plan to optimize production processes.