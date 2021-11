Volochkova spoke about an affair with Jim Carrey | Show business | 09.09.2021

Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova spoke about her romance with Hollywood actor Jim Carrey.

In an interview with the Youtube show “Yes Yes – No No,” she said that the actor flew to Moscow on a private jet in order to see her in the ballet “Giselle” on the stage of the Bolshoi Theater.

Volochkova noted that after the performance she went for a walk with Kerry to Vorobyovy Gory. At that time, she was in a relationship, so she understood that she could not be with the artist.

“While still standing on Vorobyovy Hills, we understood that we could not be together for one reason: that I would never leave the Bolshoi Theater, Moscow, Russia, and he would not be able to leave Hollywood, because this is his life,” the artist explained.

The ballerina added that she had a short relationship with Kerry when she was on tour in the United States.

“It is very difficult to realize that you have a short relationship with a person you have already fallen in love with,” – clarified Volochkova.

Earlier, Volochkova said that the Bolshoi Theater owes her 200 million rubles. The ballerina has been claiming for many years that in 2003 she was illegally fired from the Bolshoi.