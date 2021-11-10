We still love revisiting Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s photos together.

Just think how much America gave us in the 1990s! Cindy Crawford, Sex and the City, Friends, Jennifer Lopez, the best albums of Madonna, Forrest Gump and a million more phenomena that have taken their place in our hearts. Including – the union of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. 16 years have passed since the day of their separation, and millions of people around the world continue to watch them as characters of their favorite TV series and hope that they will announce a reunion. There is also a reason for this – they go to each other’s birthdays, hug on the red carpet and rejoice at each other’s victories. But until this happened, we suggest remembering how it all began with them.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston met back in 1994 – their managers were friends. Aniston said that Pitt seemed to her like an ordinary guy from Missouri. Four years later, they had their first date. The main drawback of a celebrity’s life is the inability to leave personal life as a private matter. Aniston and Pitt did not succeed either – the tabloids immediately reported good news, and the newly-made couple had no choice but to confirm their guesses by a joint appearance on the Emmy red carpet next fall. They dressed in the same color, both wore a leather coat at the same time, and Pitt even matched a silk shirt to match Jennifer’s silk skirt.

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant are the perfect relationship after breaking up View gallery

In 2000, they secretly got married in Malibu, and in 2004, Aniston said that she dreamed of family and children. Soon everything changed – in addition to completing the filming of “Friends” in the life of Aniston, there were other changes, and she herself learns about them from the tabloids. In January 2005, they announced a divorce, and exactly a year later, a new couple, Brangelina, announced the expectation of their first child. How, after all this, you can remain friends, the big question, but Aniston and Pitt succeeded. And now forget everything that you read in the last paragraph – we suggest admiring 13 joint photos, and I want to believe: such feelings do not go away so easily.