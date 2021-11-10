what cars the actor has – Auto World – tsn.ua

The actor loves luxury SUVs that are fast and safe.

Chris Hemsworth became world famous for his role as Thor in numerous Marvel films. Of course, such fame brought him a fortune and now he is one of the highest paid actors in the world.

With success comes the luxury lifestyle. Hemsworth has luxury accommodations and cars. The latest in his collection are exquisite and expensive, so HotCars collected a selection of cars that the actor has.

Audi q7

The Audi Q7 has been out since 2005 and has only gotten better with each generation. Remarkable technological “stuffing” and dynamic characteristics make it one of the best in the segment of luxury SUVs.

The latest model is very good looking and instantly recognizable thanks to its front fascia with the latest matrix LED headlights, bold grille and bumper. The rear of the SUV is also impressive. It has matrix LED lights and a chrome panel that runs along the width of the SUV.

The Q7 has an excellent chassis configuration and excellent performance. The car has a significant variety of powertrains: a 248 hp four-cylinder engine. and a turbocharged V6 with 335 hp. The Q7 comes standard with Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system, and the ability to adjust the air suspension and four-wheel steering makes this SUV very nimble.

The Q7 is a family car with a spacious interior, a huge list of features and excellent safety. The model comes standard with a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, while a smaller 8.6-inch screen is used to adjust climate control and other vehicle parameters.

Safety features such as standard automatic braking, front collision warning and adaptive cruise control with semi-autonomous driving help you drive with confidence. The Q7 is a sophisticated blend of luxury and pure sporty looks and is priced at $ 72,000.

Cadillac srx

The SRX is a mid-size luxury SUV and one of Cadillac’s most successful models. It is an attractive car and has good dynamics.

The SRX contains a V6 engine, and its 6-speed automatic transmission, combined with an all-wheel drive system, makes the SUV capable of hitting the 0-97 km / h mark in just 8.1 seconds. This is an impressive figure considering its size.

The SUV also has a number of great features such as an 8-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth, and even wireless charging. Cadillac’s CUE infotainment system has often stuck and had a lot of problems, but overall, the SRX’s cabin is spacious and well-equipped.

Vehicle safety systems include front collision warning, lane departure warning, and even GM safety seats that vibrate to alert the driver of potential danger. With a price tag of $ 35,000, this is another luxury SUV to be found in the Hemsworth collection.

Acura MDX

Another luxury car in Chris’s garage is the Acura MDX. This mid-size SUV comes in a three-row configuration and its MDX alias stands for multi-dimensional luxury. This is a nice car with a unique Jewel eye headlight system that has five separate LED sources.

The MDX has a 3.5-liter V6 engine that delivers a maximum power of 290 hp. The interior of this luxury SUV helps improve driver comfort with steering wheel controls, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a multi-information display.

Its outstanding safety system has become the trademark of the SUV. It received five stars from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The car is equipped with adaptive cruise control, optional lane keep assist and even a collision mitigation system.

