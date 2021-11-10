What good TV shows you can watch on the weekend

“Lizzie’s Story” (8 episodes)

Any role Julianne Moore – already an event. This series is no exception. Lizzie’s Story is an adaptation of Stephen King’s very personal novel, in which a lot is taken from the life of the author. The main character Lizzie Landon (Moore) is the widow of the classic science fiction writer Scott Landon (Clive Owen). She went with him a long way from the first manuscripts to recognition, and now she was left alone with herself and, of course, the ghosts of her past life. In addition, publishers are trying to squeeze the woman’s unpublished novels from her famous husband.

It turns out that in the course of the story she is forced to deal with the past – constantly remembering the love story with her husband, and with the present – fighting off manuscript hunters, and even with the future – because the writer managed to reveal to Lizzie some of the secrets of the gift that she has to reveal wandering through the labyrinths of the otherworldly. All this time, the heroine is trying to prove to herself that she lived this life not as a “load” for a brilliant writer, but as a full-fledged co-author.

Where to see: Apple TV +.

“Kevin Can Go On ***” (8 episodes)

Black comedy, which can be considered a parody of the TV series “Happy Together.” Yes, it is a Russian TV series. Because the main character Alison (Annie Murphy) literally lives inside a bad sitcom: endlessly cooking, cleaning, bringing food to her husband, in fact, Kevin, who sips beer with friends to greasy jokes about menstruation.

Offscreen laughter in this series turns into an obligatory attribute of everyday hell and only enhances the comic and tragic effect. The life of the heroine is so hopeless and gray that she decides that it is time for Kevin to go … in general, to end this vulgar horror.

Where to see: AMC +.

“Why do women kill” (10 episodes)

The first season of the project was dragged on by a brilliant Lucy Liu – the creator of “Desperate Housewives” Mark Cherry showed the stories of three heroines from different times, who lived in the same mansion in California, each of whom faces treason (in the 60s, 80s and 2000s) and commits murder.

Now the second season of the anthology series tells viewers a detailed story of the fate of one of them – the rustic and well-fed housewife Alma (charming Allison Tolman – the star of “Fargo”, who played there the meticulous police officer Molly), a sort of Frosya Burlakova from America.

The action takes place in the post-war years, in 1949, when a naive woman tries to get into a closed and prestigious gardening club, but no one really expects a stubborn dirty trick there. At this time, the heroine’s husband is engaged in dark affairs, and her daughter is having an affair with a rather dull handsome actor. Yes, Lucy Liu is showing up this season as well.

Where to see: Paramount +, Amediateka, kino.1tv.ru, OKKO and others.

“Kus” (6 episodes)

And here is a high-quality comedy reflection of the pandemic from Hollywood. “Kus” will show the life of two neighbors trying to survive and not go crazy in quarantine in New York. Soon, the city is covered by the second wave of the pandemic, which brings curious and very dangerous mutations. The common joke about the fact that in isolation a person turns into a zombie gradually ceases to be a joke.

The series may remind you of “Cursed Days” (Premier) – also a screen-life narrative, only made not on the knee. Solo Taylor Schilling (Lily) starring in Operation Argo and the prison series Orange is the New Black, and Audra Macdonald (Rachel) Black star of the Private Practice project.

Where to see: “Amediateka”, kino.1tv.ru, OKKO and others.

“Meir from Easttown” (7 episodes)

If you have not watched movies or TV shows with Kate Winslet since the days of “Titanic”, then you will not recognize that slender beauty that hugged Leo DiCaprio. And this is good! The 45-year-old actress does not boast of a chiseled figure, like Jennifer Aniston, but what an imprint of wisdom and understanding of life her look has acquired: just what is needed for the main role in the fresh HBO detective story “Meir from Easttown.”

Kate plays Sergeant Meir Sheehan, who is investigating the murder of an underage single mother in a suburb of Philadelphia and does not even try to glue her crumbling personal life. An intriguing long suspense, thanks to the notes of silent philosophy from Winslet, turns into a high tragedy. And even quite a Russian: after all, the main character is a former basketball star, whose youth train has run away forever, lives with a drinking mother, a difficult teenage daughter and a five-year-old grandson – she often holds a bottle in one hand, while the other is constantly chained in plaster.

Where to see: “Amediateka”, kino.1tv.ru, OKKO and others.

