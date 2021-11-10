What is you and me ring?

Toi et Moi translated from French means “you and me”. In the world of jewelry, it denotes a type of ring that consists of two central stones located side by side. The romantic designation was not invented for beauty and fully corresponds to the idea – the decoration symbolizes two lovers walking hand in hand.

It is not surprising that such rings are often chosen for engagement. “What can be more symbolic than the Toi et Moi ring, reminding of the unity of two loving people? – says Rachel Garrakhan, director of jewelry at Vogue UK. – It became popular back in 1796, when Napoleon Bonaparte chose it for his future wife Josephine de Beauharnais. Previously, such rings consisted of two different stones of the same size and cut, but today jewelry houses are experimenting with these parameters and get more interesting and modern compositions, ”she says.

In this case, the jewelers would definitely approve of the initiative of Jacqueline Kennedy, who was not afraid to give a new look to the Van Cleef & Arpels engagement ring. She replaced the “baguette” cut, which originally adorned the ring, with the “marquise” cut of larger diamonds – it turned out no worse.

Jacqueline Kennedy ring Boston globe

The beautiful and rich history behind the You and Me ring is reinforced by the demand among contemporary celebrities. For example, Sebastian Beer-McClard proposed to Emily Ratajkowski with an 18-carat gold ring set with a two-carat princess-cut diamond and a three-carat pear-shaped diamond.

Ariana Grande also has a symbolic gift with two stones on her left hand. The first is an oval diamond, the second is a mother-of-pearl that fans claim was pulled from her grandfather’s tie-pin. And in 2014, the cherished “yes” to Alan Ferguson was said by the singer Solange. Thus, a gold ring in the Art Deco style, encrusted with two square and emerald cut diamonds, became a symbol of an important step in their relationship.

Solange Knowles Ring Instagram: @Solangeknowles

Ariana Grande’s Ring Instagram: @Arianagrande

However, this does not mean that a ring with a romantic history is presented exclusively at the engagement. If you want to please the other half just like that, take an example from Travis Scott. The other day, the rapper gave two identical jewelry to Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi. Given that Kylie is pregnant with her second child, it is possible that a third copy will be needed soon.

Collected several rings in the style of “You and me”, which you can please yourself or your loved ones.

Alice Cary /Vogue.co.uk

Mercury, from 310 250 rubles, tsum.ru

Messika, from 148,800 rubles, tsum.ru

Swarovski, 7750 rubles, swarovski.com

Bvlgari, 762,000 rubles, bulgari.com

Pasquale Bruni, from 358,050 rubles, tsum.ru

Chopard, from 276,500 rubles, tsum.ru

Messika, from 399 900 rubles, tsum.ru