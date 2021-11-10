What Markle lied about in an interview with Oprah Winfrey

The high-profile interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which they gave to the American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, still raises many questions from the public. British TV presenter Piers Morgan undertook to clarify some of Markle’s statements, FAN reports.

Morgan is currently one of the fierce defenders of honor royal family and is trying in every possible way to bring Markle to the “clean water”. He stated that the wife of Prince Harry lied 17 times in that very scandalous interview.

Morgan believes that the Duchess of Sussex deliberately distorted some facts of her biography, and also mercilessly cheated where no one could convict her of a lie.

“It was all just slander against the royal family and my country – Great Britain“, – said the TV presenter.

In particular, Morgan said that Markle was not isolated from the outside world and could freely move outside Buckingham Palace. In addition, no one took her documents and car keys from her.

There was no racist issue, according to the TV presenter. Markle misinterpreted the words of Princess Anne, or deliberately distorted this episode.

In addition, Morgan questioned the statement by the Duchess of Sussex, in which she said that she had never been interested in the life of Buckingham Palace. According to the TV presenter, Markle admired the royal family, and especially Princess Diana, a book about which was on her bookshelf.

