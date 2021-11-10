What’s new in clothing and cosmetics stores this week: Kylie Cosmetics, Vans x Napapijri, Atmos x Dr. Martens, Levi’s x Porter, Uniqlo + J, Ushatáva, Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi

Digest of the main news of fashion and beauty. In this issue: nylon jeans, velvet boots, plush sneakers and more.

Levi’s x Porter

American classics of denim have presented a joint release with a Japanese brand of bags and accessories. The release includes two interpretations of the classic Levi’s Type II Trucker Jacket – Silver Gray and Blue. The jacket retained its recognizable silhouette, but instead of the usual denim, the sides used the signature dense Porter nylon for sewing. Notable detail: on each jacket one of the breast pockets is removable; it can be used as a wallet. Collaboration jackets are already on sale. For now, you can only buy them on the official Porter website. There is no information about the global launch yet.

Uniqlo + J

The Japanese mass market continues to collaborate with designer Gilles Zander. The new collection includes a modern interpretation of the winter classics. Outerwear, sweaters, shirts, suit pants and dresses are made from modern premium materials, including synthetic satin, cashmere, extra fine merino wool, soft leather and silk. In the palette, in addition to the traditional black, white, gray, caramel and khaki, there are blotches of red. The + J collaboration will go on sale in select Uniqlo stores and on the brand’s website on November 18th.

Ushatava

The Yekaterinburg-based brand chose an interesting source of inspiration for its new drop – the 1975 documentary Gray Gardens. Thanks to the film, the lifestyle of its main characters, the ruined relatives of Jacqueline Kennedy Big and Little Eddie, has become iconic and recognizable all over the world. Ushatava tried to convey the aesthetics of the picture by presenting a faux mink fur coat, a double-sided sheepskin coat, scarves and headscarves, a muff, mittens and many other accessories inspired by the style of hereditary aristocrats. The collection “Gray Gardens” is already presented on the brand’s website.

Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi

And another regular Uniqlo collaboration is with Mame Kurogouchi, a Japanese womenswear brand. The collaboration again included underwear, but this time with an eye on the winter season: in addition to bras, panties and nightgowns, there are knitted items – a dress, a turtleneck and trousers. The collaboration will launch online and in select Uniqlo stores in January 2022.

Atmos x Dr. Martens

The Tokyo boutique and British shoe classics have teamed up again for a joint release. This time around, the parties presented a futuristic Tarik Zip Boot silhouette inspired by the visual style of the anime. The pair received a black leather and velvet combination upper, side zip and an unusual lacing system. With a slight delay, the couple nevertheless reached Russia. You can buy collaboration boots at KM20. The issue price is 18,900 rubles.

Vans x Napapijri

Another collaboration of Vans – this time with Napapijri. The large-scale release includes interpretations of the recognizable anoraks of the Italian brand, warm hoodies, long sleeves and T-shirts with laconic prints, roomy backpacks and hats. Of course, the Vans collaboration could not do without shoes. For the co-release, Napapijri designers have reimagined key pieces from the MTE range of weatherproof sneakers. The collaboration between Vans and Napapijri is now on sale. You can buy clothes, shoes and accessories from the collection on the official website of the American brand, as well as from selected retailers.

Kylie Cosmetics at the Golden Apple

Less than six years later (in fact, the Kylie Jenner brand appeared in 2015), the famous matte lipsticks appeared on the free market in Russia. It seems that during this time, interest in Jenner’s cosmetics has subsided even among the sellers of fakes. Nevertheless, the celebrity herself continues to expand her beauty possession with new products. True, few positions have reached the Golden Apple so far. For liquid matte lipstick you will have to pay 2193 rubles, a set with a pencil will cost 3507 rubles, and a dry highlighter – 2822 rubles.

Discounts and specials Kixbox On November 5-7, a separate site garage.kixbox.ru will host a sale with discounts from 50 to 80%. When ordering from 10,000 rubles, delivery will be free. The Garage Sale will feature all of the key brands from the Kixbox arsenal: Carhartt WIP, Stussy, Fred Perry, Native, adidas, Crocs, Dr. Martens, Suicoke and more. Sephora In the Sephora online store, up to November 7, discounts up to 40% and free delivery are available for skin and hair care, as well as decorative cosmetics.