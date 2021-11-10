When the American Dream Come True: A Moldovan Plays in Hollywood Films with Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet

Moldovan conquers Hollywood. Photo: tv8.md

In September, The Card Counter premiered in the United States. The film, produced by the legendary Martin Scorsese, entered the competition program of the Venice Film Festival and received positive reviews from film critics.

The film stars Oscar Isaac and Willem Dafoe. And one of the roles in the drama was given to Alexander Babare – a 34-year-old Moldovan actor from Chisinau, more precisely from Vadul-Lui-Voda. Alexander plays a character nicknamed Mister USA. And this is not the first role of Alexander in Hollywood.

Alexander Babare does an excellent job with his roles. Photo: tv8.md

There is a 7-hour time difference between Chisinau and New Orleans, Louisiana. We speak with Alexander on Zoom. In America, where Alexander settled ten years ago, he already has two children and a spouse.

“Louisiana is good. It’s really hot. It’s so hot that everyone is saving themselves in the pools, ”says Alexander.

Often, our Moldavian actor plays a Russian in Hollywood. Photo: tv8.md

In the film “Cold Calculation”, playing the main character Oscar Isaac, beats everyone at poker and takes revenge on Willem Dafoe for making him torture people in a military prison. “The military overtones make the film very realistic, and my character Mr. USA is Isaac’s trigger. In general, I will not spoil you, watch the film, who has not seen it yet ”.

Read the continuation of the story of our compatriot conquering Hollywood on tv8.md.

