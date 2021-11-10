which of the actors received record royalties – Rambler / cinema

It’s no secret that an acting career is very well paid. Yet even this industry has record fees. The amounts are so fabulous that it is difficult to imagine how they can be obtained for playing a role in a film, albeit a very popular one. We are talking about fees over $ 100 million. Agree, the amount is rather big. Rambler will tell you which of the actors managed to get that kind of money for filming the film.

Photo: A scene from the movie “The Sixth Sense”A scene from the movie “The Sixth Sense”

Jack Nicholson – $ 123 million

Movie: Batman (1989).

Shot from the movie “Batman”

One of the first Jokers was played by Jack Nicholson in the Tim Burton film. Amusing is the fact that the actor did not want to agree to the role in “Batman” to the last. He was persuaded only after the director promised him a premium increase in the form of deductions from profits. As a result, the artist received more than $ 120 million. This amount not only enriched Jack, but also made him a record holder in the Guinness Book of Records.

It is noteworthy that Nicholson’s follower Danny DeVito, who played in the 1992 Batman movie, tried to repeat a similar result. The actor played the role of another villain – Penguin and tried to bargain for himself a similar fee. However, Warner Bros. rejected the actor’s requests, paying him a standard fee.

Keanu Reeves – $ 212 million

Role: Chosen Neo.

Film: “The Matrix Reloaded”, “The Matrix Revolution” (2003).

A scene from the movie “The Matrix Reloaded”

The role of the chosen one Neo in “The Matrix” is one of the most famous in the career of Keanu Reeves. It was she who made him popular all over the world, bringing unprecedented success. The film turned the fantasy genre upside down, proving to be a real breakthrough in the early 21st century.

In total, Reeves received $ 212 million for filming the film. True, this was achieved due to the fact that the continuation of the “Matrix” was divided into two parts and released in hire alternately as two separate tapes. This allowed Keanu Reeves to pick up $ 50 million in royalties and over $ 150 million in interest (15% from each episode) from the box office. By the way, for shooting in the legendary first “Matrix” Keanu Reeves received about $ 74 million, adjusted for inflation.

Bruce Willis – $ 151 million

Role: psychiatrist Malcolm Crowe.

Film: The Sixth Sense (1999).

Shot from the film “The Sixth Sense”

The Sixth Sense was the first and, as it soon became clear, the best work in the career of director M. Night Shyamalan. Of course, Bruce Willis, who brilliantly played the role of Malcolm Crowe psychiatrist, contributed to the success of his career. But the director had to fork out a lot to pay for the movie star’s job.