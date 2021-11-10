Why did haters hound pregnant Kylie Jenner? Let’s tell!

“This is a tragedy, are you happy?”





Kylie Jenner and her lover Travis Scott, from whom she is expecting a second child, were at the center of a scandal. After the rapper’s concert at the Astroworld Festival in Texas, the couple caused a wave of outrage.

The fact is that during the musician’s performance, a strong crush began, as a result of which 8 people died. The rest of the victims were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. As a result, the concert was stopped and the second day of the festival was canceled.

Before the tragedy, Kylie released footage from her lover’s concert on her Instagram page, which provoked criticism. “People died, come to your senses!”

Jenner soon broke the silence and commented on the incident: “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who died, was wounded or suffered in any way as a result of yesterday’s events. I want to make it clear that we didn’t know about any fatalities until after the news came out after the show, and there would be no filming or performances going on in any world. I express my deepest condolences to all families in this difficult time, and I will pray for the healing of all those who have suffered, ”Kylie wrote on her Instagram page.