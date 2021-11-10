why is Selena Gomez in no hurry to start a new relationship?

While Justin Bieber talks about a happy marriage with Haley, his ex-lover Selena Gomez is in no hurry to start a relationship. According to an ET insider, this is the singer’s deliberate decision. She wants to find “her man”, but so far she is not looking for serious novels.

Selena Gomez (Photo: @selenagomez)

“She wants to make sure she is doing what helps her mental health and personal well-being. She has worked on herself for years and wants to make sure she is safe before meeting someone in earnest, ”the source said.

Selena Gomez (Photo: @selenagomez)

Gomez is now focusing on launching the Mental Health 101 campaign on behalf of her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty. The artist explained that this topic is close to her, since she herself faced mental health problems. In April last year, Selena Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar disorder: “I know firsthand how scary and lonely it is to face anxiety and depression alone at a young age.”

We will remind, the latest at the moment rumors about the singer’s relationship were associated with basketball player “Miami Heat” Jimmy Buttler, with whom Selena was seen on several dates in December last year.