Will Salma Hayek’s heroine return in future Marvel films?

The actress will return to the superhero cinematic universe more than once [Осторожно, спойлеры!]…

News for those who have already watched the new Marvel movie “The Eternals” or are not afraid of spoilers. It concerns the famous actress Salma Hayek, who, along with Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington, made her debut in the superhero MCU.

Fans of movie comics know that the 55-year-old Mexican beauty got the role of the eternal Ayak, who for many millennia was the leader of a squad of a god-like race that settled on Earth. In the first half of the picture, viewers learn that she has been killed, and now the rest of the characters begin to look for a new leader.

The heroine of Salma mainly appears on the screen in flashback scenes. One might think that the cult Hollywood star flashed brightly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (like Sylvester Stallone earlier), and this is the end of her journey. However, the other day Hayek herself admitted that she will be on the way with the movie comics for a long time.

“I signed a contract for several films! – shared the actress on the podcast Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk. “It was quite fun being a part of this secret society that you have to fearlessly defend.”

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie became friends on the set of “The Eternals”The From Dusk Till Dawn star showed off a new girlfriend.

Of course, the heroine of Salma may continue to only appear in the memories of the eternal who survived the first film, but the fact is that we will definitely see her more than once in Marvel. Like Jolie, her character in the film did not even die, although he suffered from insanity.

