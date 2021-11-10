Windows 10 Mobile Lives: In Marvel’s Black Widow Movie, Scarlett Johansson Uses Nokia Lumia with Old OS

Recently on big screens released another Marvel movie – “Black Widow“, which is the personal story of one of characters “Avengers“… This is a picture about Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson. But now we will not talk O the film itself, and O smartphone, which is unexpectedly in he was shown.

What is it?

Usually smartphone manufacturers negotiate with film studios to gadgets appeared in scenes but here, it seems, this is not It was. After all, the main character does not use new flagship of one of brands and old Nokia Lumia.

Even more interesting is that this device is running Windows 10 Mobile. – Microsoft’s operating system, which has become a special version of Windows 10 designed for mobile devices. Her active development was completed several years ago, and finally her buried in last year when Microsoft released the last update.

How is Nokia Lumia with Windows 10 Mobile hit movie – unclear, but, most likely, this is just the director’s idea.

Source: Windows Central

