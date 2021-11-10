Winslet talks about bullying for her role in Titanic

According to the star, the British press was too cruel to her.

British actress Kate Winslet said that after starring in the cult blockbuster “Titanic” she had to go through almost persecution.

In an interview with blogger Mark Maron, the 45-year-old actress admitted that the excessive attention of the press to her actually escalated into harassment and persecution.

The star said that then at her house at that time, cars with photographers were on duty around the clock. Her every step was followed by the paparazzi.

“The British press was not very kind to me. I was criticized a lot. To be honest, I felt hounded. Then I realized that if fame and fame look like this, then I definitely wasn’t ready for it, ”Winslet said.

The actress stressed that after “Titanic” she decided not to act in blockbusters anymore, and to work exclusively in independent films. According to Winslet, she did not regret this decision, because her career took off.

Winslet previously revealed the secret of filming a lesbian scene in the movie “Ammonite”. According to her, director Francis Lee was very worried while working on the episode, so she and her colleague Saoirse Ronan had to stage it on their own.

She stressed that she takes great pride in the erotic scene in “Ammonite”.