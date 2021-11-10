https://ria.ru/20211110/kitay-1758337233.html

Xi Jinping named the conditions on which China is ready to cooperate with the United States

BEIJING, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Beijing’s readiness to work together with Washington to address important international and regional problems. This is stated in a letter read out by the Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang at the reception of the National Committee on US-China Relations. “China is ready to strengthen contacts and cooperation with the United States in various fields on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation, important international and regional issues, as well as to respond to global challenges, while properly overcoming differences in order to help return Sino-American relations to the correct path of healthy and sustainable development, “the website of the Chinese Embassy in Washington quoted the message from the head of state. Jinping, relations between China and the United States have become one of the most important in the world and are now at an important historical stage. Both countries will benefit from cooperation, and confrontation will only harm them, the President of the People’s Republic of China stressed. “Cooperation is the only right choice.” there is actually a trade war between the countries. The Taiwan issue also adds tension: while the United States adheres to the One China Principle, it continues to support Taiwan militarily.

