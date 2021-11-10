Xi Jinping pledged to work with US to bridge differences

China stands ready to work with the United States to jointly address regional and international issues and overcome differences. This was reported by the Chinese Embassy in Washington, citing a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

As noted, Xi Jinping stressed that China, “following the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation, is ready to work with the United States in order to promote exchanges and comprehensive interaction, jointly resolve regional and international issues and (answer. – RT) to global challenges ”.

In addition, the PRC leader announced Beijing’s readiness to overcome differences in order to “return relations between China and the United States to the correct path of confident and stable development.”

As Bloomberg previously reported, US President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are planning a virtual summit next week.

The White House noted that the countries are agreeing on the details of the virtual summit, which should take place before the end of the year. Trade Representative Catherine Tai is currently in talks with the Chinese government.