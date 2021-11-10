Yuri Nikulin, Jim Carrey: we are revisiting our favorite comedies this fall | Moscow

October evenings are better to brighten up with a good movie

In the fall, you want not to crawl out from under the blanket and warm yourself with tea and watching cozy films. We offer a selection of good comedies for a good mood.

The Diamond Arm (1969)

Soviet comedies can be watched at any time of the year. But the adventures of Semyon Gorbunkov are especially fun to watch when the leaves turn yellow outside the window.

“1 + 1” (2011)

The plot of the film is based on real events. The writers did a great job writing the touching stories of the characters. There will be time for both sadness and sincere laughter.

“Gentlemen” (2019)

The movie with Matthew McConaughey in the title role was enjoyed by both critics and viewers around the world. The picture was appreciated by both men and women, so viewing is suitable for any company.

“Get the knives” (2019)

Another good film from the same year. It will especially appeal to fans of detective stories and intricate stories, and the ending will surprise and delight moviegoers.

“Ivan Vasilievich changes his profession” (1973)

The everlasting Soviet comedy for all time. Fantastic, comical, with a touch of historical and life motives – all this is about her. You can’t tear yourself away from unexpected and funny events, and an hour and a half of viewing will fly by unnoticed.

Bruce Almighty (2003)

One of the few comedies that will appeal to both adults and children. Sincere antics and funny antics of Jim Carrey captivated every viewer, from young to old.

“Proposal” (2009)

Ryan Reynolds starring, which means a good mood is guaranteed. Together with him, Sandra Bullock gives the audience smiles. The actors play characters who did not fit each other in all respects, but random circumstances brought them together.

“What Men Talk About” (2010)

Do not forget about Russian films. Participants of the “Quartet I” starred in a humorous, but life-like picture. Almost everyone will be able to laugh at the situations in which the main characters find themselves.

