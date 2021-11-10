Zelensky’s adviser did not rule out the preparation of a Russian strike on Ukraine – InoTV

Oleksiy Arestovich, adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaker of the Ukrainian delegation to the trilateral contact group on Donbass, believes that the number of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine has not changed, but over the past six months it has been set in motion several times, which testifies to enemy maneuvers. According to Glavred, Arestovich added that the West considers such a situation a potential threat of military invasion, and Ukrainian intelligence continues to study the circumstances.

The size of the grouping of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine has not changed, but over the past six months it has been set in motion several times, which testifies to the maneuvers of the enemy, the adviser to Vladimir Zelensky, the speaker of the Ukrainian delegation in the trilateral contact group on Donbass, Alexey Arestovich, is sure. As Glavred writes, Arestovich added that Russia is exerting pressure on the Ukrainian state, including by demonstrating a military threat.

“The grouping of Russian troops, formed in April of this year around our borders, has not changed in size, but during these six months it has been in motion 2-3 times. That is, those units and subunits that are near our borders are maneuvering. Now about the same maneuvers have begun. The nature of these maneuvers is still unclear.“, – said Arestovich.

According to him, the Russian authorities, in a situation where Ukraine has problems in the field of energy, vaccination and COVID-19, are also trying to show their military strength. Using this method, they are also trying to get concessions from Kiev on the situation with the meeting in the Normandy format.

“There is a well-grounded opinion that against the background of energy problems that are ripening in Ukraine and around the world, problems with vaccination, an antikid campaign that Russia is now waging in our country and in Moldova with the same posters, pressure is being exerted on the leadership of Ukraine, on the people, on Western partners in order to demonstrate also a military threat, undermine the confidence of the population in the leadership. And thus move us on the Normandy format meeting“, – explained Arestovich.

He also added that such actions by Russians in the West are viewed as a situation that could turn into a serious military invasion of Russia by Russia in Ukraine. Ukrainian intelligence continues to clarify the circumstances in order to clearly answer the question of a potential threat to the state.

“On the other hand, American and Western experts believe (like ours) that such maneuvers can create a situation where strike groups are formed and the conflict can develop into a large-scale invasion. This can happen quickly enough – within a month or two. Our intelligence is now working in an enhanced mode, interacting with intelligence partners to accurately answer the question of what is happening. Both our and Western analysts have two points of view. So far, it looks like pressure, but these maneuvers can quickly become threatening for Ukraine.“, – stressed Alexey Arestovich.