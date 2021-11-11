10 stars who could be the perfect couple

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa met on the set of Game of Thrones, where their on-screen characters had a relationship. The audience loved the colorful actors so much that many fans hoped to the last that their romance would carry over into real life. However, it did not work out: in real life, Jason and Emilia became real friends. After the actress suffered two cerebral hemorrhages, the on-screen partner did not leave her a single step. “I can’t possibly love her, and now, fortunately, she’s all right,” Momoa said when nothing threatened her friend’s health.

Another couple that after 2010 could often be seen in each other’s company is Anastasia Volochkova and Nikolai Baskov. The stars do not hide information about whether they had an affair and willingly talk about the fact that now they are connected by a very strong friendship, time-tested. In an interview, the singer admitted that he would like to work as a host at a friend’s wedding and would not wait for this day. “There are no former relationships, and Nastya is one of those girls in my life with whom I have kept warm, friendly relations. Somehow it didn’t work out with the rest, ”said the artist.