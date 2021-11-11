15 striking images of Leonardo DiCaprio | SOCIETY

Talented and charismatic, he gets used to a wide variety of roles with amazing success, and the mention of his name on the poster guarantees the film a box office success. On November 11, one of the main actors of the generation, Leonardo DiCaprio, celebrates his birthday. The Oscar winner for Best Actor turns 47.
DiCaprio’s main film roles are featured in the AiF-South photographic film.
Leonardo DiCaprio as Romeo in Romeo Juliet, 1996
Leonardo DiCaprio as Jim Carroll in The Basketball Diaries, 1995
Leonardo DiCaprio as Frank Wheeler in Road to Change, 2008
Leonardo DiCaprio in the film “Aviator”, 2004
Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 2019
Leonardo DiCaprio as Cobb in a scene from the movie “Inception”, 2010
Leonardo DiCaprio as George Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013
Leonardo DiCaprio as Calvin Candy in Django Unchained, 2012
Leonardo DiCaprio as Romeo in Romeo Juliet, 1996
Leonardo DiCaprio as Gilbert Grape in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993
Leonardo DiCaprio as Gatsby in The Great Gatsby, 2013
Leonardo DiCaprio as Hugh Glass in The Survivor, 2015
Leonardo DiCaprio in the film “The Man in the Iron Mask”, 1998
Leonardo DiCaprio as Tedy Daniels in The Isle of the Damned, 2009
Leonardo DiCaprio as Billy in The Departed, 2006
