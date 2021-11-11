$ 3 Trillion Cryptocurrencies And The Shovel Sellers Fund

molva33.ru

The last seven days can rightfully be called historical. First, the cryptocurrency market has surpassed what seemed like a fantastic mark of $ 3 trillion in market capitalization. Secondly, the two largest cryptocurrencies at once – Bitcoin and Ethereum – have updated their all-time highs in value. Thirdly, some top 10 cryptocurrencies have also set price records, according to the Kapital.kz business information center.

Previously, the combination of such factors in the cryptocurrency market did not happen, since the growth of “digital gold” automatically drew all the attention of investors to itself. This forced the rest of the cryptocurrencies to fall, and the correction of the “first cryptocurrency” forced investors to remember about its “little brothers”, thereby causing an “altcoin rally”. However, last week we witnessed a simultaneous growth, which was the force that pushed the market above $ 3 trillion. At the same time, if you believe the former CEO of Citigroup, and now the head of The Orogen Group, Vikram Pandit, then “there will be more.” He is convinced that very soon almost all financial institutions will think about trading cryptocurrencies. “In a couple of years, every major bank or stock company will be actively thinking: should we also trade cryptocurrency assets?” Vikram Pandit said at the Singapore Fintech Festival.

It remains only to guess to what peaks such interest will spur the market. However, it is safe to say that companies engaged in the development of blockchain solutions and their implementation in real life will flourish even more. Grayscale Investment took this into account as well, announcing the creation of its new exchange-traded fund (ETF) called the Grayscale Future of Finance. It will consist exclusively of the “pioneers” of the blockchain industry. The fund will become the owner of shares of essentially “shovel sellers in the time of the cryptocurrency gold rush.” In particular, those companies that are engaged in digital asset trading, mining, development of decentralized applications (dApps) and development of technical solutions for blockchain ecosystems. Grayscale Investment believes that the new fund will soon be able to attract the attention of investors who fear being left on the periphery of the restructuring of the world economy.

At the end of the reporting seven-day period, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market managed to overcome the psychological milestone of $ 3 trillion, although at the end of the week it dropped slightly lower. As of Wednesday evening, November 10, 2021, it amounted to $ 2.97 trillion, which is 9.8% higher than the result of the end of last week.

1. Bitcoin (BTC).

Last week, “digital gold” came close to the psychological level of $ 70,000, reaching a new all-time high of $ 68,500. Some bitcoin critics have again talked about the cryptocurrency bubble, but billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller hastened to cool their ardor. He believes that absolutely any traditional markets can be summed up as a bubble, not just the cryptocurrency market. “Cryptocurrencies, meme shares like GameStop, art, wine, and even ordinary securities. This bubble can be found in everything if you search. Find in every asset on the planet, ”he said at a conference in Boston.

On Wednesday evening, November 10, 2021, the value of the “first cryptocurrency” reached $ 68,334. According to the results of the past seven-day period, the market capitalization of “digital gold” grew by $ 118 billion and amounted to $ 1288 billion. The share of the “first cryptocurrency” in the total market capitalization increased by 0.3 percentage points and at the end of the last reporting period amounted to 43.6%.

2. Ethereum (ETH).

On Wednesday evening, November 10, 2021, the price of digital oil was $ 4,838. Efir managed not only to renew its historical maximum, but also to gain a foothold above the psychological mark of $ 4800. Weekly growth with this amounted to 7.49%. The share of Ethereum (ETH) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization during this time decreased by 0.35 percentage points and amounted to 19.36%.

3. Binance Coin (BNB). On Wednesday evening, November 10, 2021, BNB was valued at $ 653.7. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the value of this cryptocurrency has soared by 20.27%. The share of Binance Coin (BNB) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 0.33 percentage points to 3.69%.

4. Cordano (ADA). On Wednesday evening, November 10, 2021, Cordano (ADA) was priced at $ 2.26. The value of this digital asset over the past seven days has grown by 10.24%, and its share in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has grown by 0.11 percentage points to 2.64%

5. Solana (SOL). Solana is another digital asset that hit its all-time high last week. The cost of this cryptocurrency has reached an impressive $ 250. It is worth noting that Solana continues its victorious ascent, begun in August, when its value exceeded the psychological $ 100 mark.

On Wednesday evening, November 10, 2021, the SOL value consolidated at $ 242.02. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the value of this cryptocurrency increased by 7.45%. At the same time, the share of Solana (SOL) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization was 2.48%.

6. Ripple (XRP).

“Banking cryptocurrency”, although it began to move in the general upward trend of the market, became a victim of the already semi-legendary litigation with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). And if recently Ripple managed to win individual battles, which immediately reflected in the price of the XRP token, this time the blow was struck by an opponent of a Californian cryptocurrency startup. The judge in the case sided with the SEC on a very important petition that Ripple should hand over internal audio and CCTV recordings to the commission for examination. The court ruling states that Ripple must comply with the will of the court “without delay,” which in theory narrows the company’s options for an appeal. The SEC required recordings from general meetings starting in the fourth quarter of 2014, as well as from meetings with representatives of the Japanese conglomerate SBI Holdings. This news had an extremely negative impact on the value of XRP, breaking a strong uptrend. However, literally at the end of the last seven-day period, the value of XRP was able to demonstrate growth again amid news of a new Ripple initiative. The California-based cryptocurrency company plans to launch a liquidity management service in Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, LTC and several other digital assets in early 2022. RippleNet general manager Ashish Birla said the service could be viewed as an “aggregator for liquidity providers” that would take full advantage of Ripple’s proven On Demand Liquidity service in the financial industry. Thus, the company plans to create one pillar that generates significant income.