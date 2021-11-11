40-year-old woman’s breasts will speak with Salma Hayek’s voice in HBO’s comedy series Max

The series will reveal the problem of a woman’s perception of her body in a society that will always find something to complain about.

The 54-year-old Hollywood actress will voice the breasts that belong to a 40-year-old woman, Deadline reports.

Be always up to date with the Fast Focus telegram channel.

Celebrity production company Ventanarosa Productions is currently developing the comedy series A Boob’s Life for HBO Max, based on Leslie Lehr Spearson’s novel Breast Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me … and You, which explores the problems Perception of the Female Body in Society The book from Pegasus Books will hit the world on March 2nd.

Spearson will executive produce the project, and the series will be written by Cynthia Mort, best known for her work on Will and Grace and biographical drama Nina.

In an interview, Salma Hayek explained that, according to the plot, the main character’s breasts are a metaphor for a woman’s obsession with her body, which is promoted by the opinions of people around her. When the breast begins to talk to its mistress, the life of the latter changes dramatically.

“In this show, we give our breasts a voice that introduces us to a woman’s life from a unique perspective that we often dare not see,” said Hayek.

Photo: Open sources

Ventanarosa Productions was founded by Salma Hayek in 1998. Among the company’s most striking works are the biopic Frida, which won two Oscars, the children’s drama The Miracle of Maldonado, the animated film Ugly Betty, and so on. Other credits include the recently announced second season of Santa Evita on Fox Latin America and Netflix’s Monarca.

Note that the actress herself accepts her body without any prejudice. On the eve of her 54th birthday, she shared a snapshot in a swimsuit.

In May last year, the actress celebrated the 10th anniversary of her marriage with the richest businessman in Europe, François-Henri Pinault. She met the owner of the Gucci group, which includes such well-known fashion brands as its subsidiary since 1999. The brands Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci, back in 2006.