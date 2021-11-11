48-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow showed a figure without plastic in a bikini (photo)

The actress showed off a toned body. During the quarantine, she gained almost 7 kg, but managed to lose 5 kg in 9 weeks.

Hollywood actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Peltrow shared a photo on her Instagram page, posing in a bikini.

A mother of two children stands on the shore and looks at the ocean. At the same time, her figure looks fit and natural. The actress did not follow the example of her colleagues in show business and did not correct, for example, the shape of her breasts, preferring to keep her natural appearance.

“I am always happy by the sea or at sea! In 2022, my team @goop and I are going to join @celebritycruises on their new ship Celebrity Beyond. I will be behind the scenes working on some special projects as Celebrity’s new welfare advisor. Mine.” @goop team oversees programming and fitness kits to improve Celebrity’s health. I have vowed to keep everything else under wraps. “Stay tuned for more details shortly,” says the caption.

Among those who liked the picture of the Oscar-winning actress, there were many famous personalities: Jennifer Aniston, Ariana Grande, Paris Hilton. And the beloved of the princess of Norway Martha Louise, the shaman Durek, even confessed his brotherly love to her.

Recently, Gwyneth complained that during her isolation she gained over 6 kg of weight, so she decided to give up pasta and cheese and switch to vegetables and fruits. In nine weeks, she lost 5 kg.

As for the Goop brand, which the celebrity mentions, this is her lifestyle empire, founded 12 years ago, whose products and policies cause a fair amount of skepticism among many. For example, under this brand, the actress sells energy vampire spray, stickers that increase vitality, stones charged by Gwyneth’s personal shaman at $ 85 apiece in an online store and candles with the scent of Peltrow orgasm. Despite the fact that sane people are at a loss for such a product. The empire of the actress is expanding from year to year. Goop now offers cosmetics and skin care products, a clothing line, nutritional supplements and vitamins, furniture, decor items, fitness programs by trainer Tracy Anderson and much more.

On her last Valentine’s Day, the actress unveiled a new product in her online store – a $ 95 double-ended vibrator. It has eight speeds, and the annotation says that if it is “left on the bedside table, then it will not embarrass anyone, as it looks like a work of art.”