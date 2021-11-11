48-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow showed her photo without makeup

The actress’s personal makeup artist revealed the secret of her youth.





The actress has always been a supporter of the ideas of natural beauty, so she only did makeup on the red carpet or shooting. Gwyneth Paltrow is actively promoting her position on Instagram and this time she decided to post a photo in which she was captured without makeup on her face.

In the post, she advertised her brand G. Label, which produces sustainable clothing. Also since 2008, the star of the film “Iron Man” hosts the Goop portal. There Gwyneth talks about a healthy lifestyle.

Her personal makeup artist Georgie Eisdell said in an interview that she found a lot of useful information about skin and health on the Paltrow portal. Thanks to working with the actress and her friend, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, she redefined her attitude to cosmetics and now uses only products that do not contain harmful components.

“The skin is the largest organ in the body, so it is important for me to know what products I put on it and what gets inside. I try my best to avoid powders that contain talc and cancer-causing minerals, and I don’t use lipsticks and gloss that contain lead and other heavy metals, ”Gwyneth said.