5 stars who visited the psychiatric hospital – UNIAN

Not all celebrities can cope with mental health problems alone.

Life is a cycle of both good and bad events. And the human psyche is so delicate that it is easy to hurt it. Someone can nip psychological disorders at the root, while someone has to seek help from specialists.

Ksenia Mishina

Ukrainian actress Ksenia Mishina recently made a sensational confession. It turns out that one day she ended up in a psychiatric hospital, but of her own free will.

“Having entered the waiting room, I felt even worse. Believe me, the walls of this institution do not inspire. After listening to my story, full of horror and impotence, the doctor said dryly:“ Neurosis. But you can live with it. And with the psychotherapist to whom I will send you, you will quickly cope with everything. “This is how my new chapter began, and from that moment the first ray appeared in it,” Mishina said.

Britney Spears

The fate of this singer is like a roller coaster. Glory, recognition, concerts, “cage”, psychotropics and complete control. Jamie Spears’ father sent his daughter to a psychiatric hospital for compulsory treatment, allegedly for her refusal to take medications prescribed by a psychiatrist. It’s hard to imagine that an American pop icon would appear in such a scary place on several occasions.

Tom Cruise

Actor Tom Cruise spent only a few days in a mental hospital. There he underwent a medical examination. The reason for this was his divorce from actress Nicole Kidman. Information appeared in the media that Cruz could not come to his senses after breaking up with his lover and literally ruins his own life.

British singer Robbie Williams also once ended up in a mental hospital. Doctors diagnosed him with sleepwalking. Robbie woke up every night and went to the refrigerator. So, the artist began to rapidly gain weight, but did not understand the reason.

“This is a very strange state. I sleep, then I wake up and eat, eat, eat everything I see … I don’t even understand how this happens,” Williams said in an interview.

Lindsey Lohan

American actress Lindsay Lohan was a frequent visitor to the psychiatric clinic. Apparently, popularity so overshadowed her mind that she began to abuse not only alcohol, but also drugs. Sometimes she behaved completely inadequately and occasionally ended up in police stations. Sometimes it all came to court. So, the court has repeatedly appointed Lindsay compulsory treatment in a psychiatric hospital, but Lohan managed to escape from there.

Diana Mogilevich