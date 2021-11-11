50 Cent and Megan Fox will play in the new part of “The Expendables” | News | News

Film companies Lionsgate and Millennium Media are working on the fourth part of the action movie “The Expendables”, Deadline reported on August 30.

Details of the continuation of the franchise are not given, but it is known that Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture will return to their roles.

Also, the cast of the new part will be supplemented by rapper 50 Cent and actress Megan Fox.

According to the portal, production of the painting will begin this fall. The director’s chair will be taken by Scott Waugh, who previously directed The Law of Valor (2012) and Need for Speed ​​(2014).

In addition, Statham will take on the duties of one of the film’s producers.

The shooting of “The Expendables 4” was announced back in 2014, but the third part of the film that failed at the box office and the subsequent conflict between Stallone and the producers delayed the process. The situation reached the point that his participation was in question. Then the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger said that he would not star in the sequel to “The Expendables” if the project leaves Stallone. As a result, the conflict was resolved.

The first part of the franchise, directed by Stallone, was released in 2010 and became the starting point for a series of films about an elite mercenary squad in the service of the CIA. Subsequent paintings came out every two years. Hollywood actors Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes and Jet Li also appeared in the films.