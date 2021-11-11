51-year-old Jennifer Lopez discouraged fans with an elastic “nut”

The celebrity presented to the attention of fans a new candid shot in a bikini

American actress Jennifer Lopez will celebrate her 52nd birthday in July 2021. Despite her considerable age, the artist can still amaze fans with her gorgeous figure. She regularly posts daring pictures in swimsuits on the social network and loves to shock the audience.

This time, Lopez presented the fans with a new candid shot in a bikini. The photo clearly shows the relief and bend of the toned body of the actress. Celebrity breasts and buttocks deserve special attention.

According to Lopez, she has never resorted to Botox, her luxurious figure is the result of many days of training in the sweat of her face. The actress carefully monitors her diet and does not allow herself anything superfluous. Such incredible resilience cannot but earn respect from the fans. Commenting on the posted photo, fans of the star said that they would never have believed in her considerable age.

“Yes, this is something unreal!” – said one of the subscribers Lopez.

Many fans noted that the beauty of the actress can drive the untrained viewer crazy. They were once again struck by the physical form, courage and tenacity of the celebrity.

