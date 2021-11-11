A copy of the first Superman comic book sold for a record price

Another copy of the first Superman comic was sold at auction for a record $ 3.25 million. The previous one went under the hammer in 2014 and cost the buyer a little less – $ 3.2 million. history received its high status, and how many copies are left in the world.

A copy of Action Comics’ first Superman issue, created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Schuster in June 1938, sold for a record $ 3.25 million on the world’s largest online comic book marketplace, Comic Connect. The site’s COO Vincent Zurzolo, who acted as a sales broker, says the comic is particularly valuable because it is the very first in the superhero genre. It talks about Superman’s origins, how he came to Earth from another planet and walked past Clark Kent.

The seller of the copy bought the edition in 2018 for a little more than $ 2 million. Zurzolo noted that currently only a hundred surviving copies are known out of hundreds of thousands published at the time.

The copy sold the day before is one of the best preserved, according to CGC, a health research and ranking company for comics, collectibles, magazines and other collectibles.

“There is no comic book that can be rated higher than Action Comics # 1,” he said.

The history of searching for various copies of the first Superman comic has more than a dozen years. Several extraordinary cases are associated with them. Thus, one of the copies, which received a CGC 5.0 rating (“Very good / Excellent”), was discovered in July 2010. Facing the threat of eviction from their home, the family stumbled upon an expensive copy while packing their property. Comic Connect estimated that the comic was priced at $ 250,000, but it was auctioned for $ 436,000, saving the family’s home.

Another copy was stolen in 2000 from a passionate collector, American actor Nicolas Cage.

In March 2011, she was found in a storage locker in the San Fernando Valley. Comic Connect confirmed that it was she who belonged to the Hollywood star. At the same time, Cage has already received an insurance payment for the stolen item.

In 2014, a copy was sold, which received a CGC rating of 9.0. It has been preserved so well that its pages have remained white. Salesman Darren Adams, owner of a Washington DC comic book store, acquired this issue from the estate of a man who originally bought his copy from a newsstand in 1938. The original purchaser lived in an apartment at a high altitude and stored the comic in a stack with others to provide optimal “cool, dry and dark” conditions. Before the auction, the copy changed hands twice – first it was sold along with the real estate after the death of the first buyer in the eighties, and then to a third party who owned the comic for almost thirty years.

It is noteworthy that Action Comics # 1 is sometimes rated higher than some manuscripts and old books authored by great people. A letter from the distinguished physicist Albert Einstein to his friend Eric Gutkind, explaining his religious beliefs, was cheaper. The letter “God” was sold in December 2018 for $ 2.9 million. Two editions of the first collection of William Shakespeare’s plays were estimated at $ 2.75 and $ 2.76 million. However, in Shakespeare’s case, there are more expensive copies – the most highly appreciated of them was sold for almost $ 10 million.