A film with Zelensky in the role of Napoleon was banned in Ukraine :: Politics :: RBC

It turned out that “Rzhevsky against Napoleon” has been banned in Ukraine since 2015. When Zelensky became president, the ban was removed from the TV series Matchmakers and Fyodor Dobronravov. But Zelensky in the role of Napoleon was never allowed on the screens

Photo: “Quarter-95”



The film “Rzhevsky against Napoleon”, in which one of the main roles was played by the current president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is banned for distribution in Ukraine. This was reported by “Ukrainian News” with reference to the response of the State Film Agency.

“The State Film Agency has not issued a distribution certificate for the film” Rzhevsky against Napoleon “(Russia, 2011, directed by M. Weisberg) to any distribution company since October 2015,” the agency quotes the publication as saying.

The film was banned after the Russian artist Yuri Galtsev was included in the list of persons who threaten the national security of Ukraine. He played a cameo role in this film and in October 2015 came under Ukrainian sanctions.

Rzhevsky vs. Napoleon is a Russian-Ukrainian comedy released in 2012. Zelenskiy not only played the main role in it, but was also the producer of the film along with his companions in Quarter-95, Sergei and Boris Shefir and Andrei Yakovlev, as well as the Russian director and producer Sergei Livnev.