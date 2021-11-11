https://ria.ru/20211111/marsh-1758589615.html

A march of thousands of nationalists took place in Warsaw

WARSAW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The traditional march, organized by right-wing nationalist movements, takes place in Warsaw on the occasion of Poland’s Independence Day, RIA Novosti reports. On Thursday, Poland marks the 103rd anniversary of the restoration of independence. This year, the march is held under the slogan “Independence is not for sale.” Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that last year’s demonstration took place despite the ban on gatherings, the Mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski, banned it. His decision was upheld by the appellate court. Attorney General and Minister of Justice Zbigniew Zebro filed a complaint against this decision with the Supreme Court, but for formal reasons it was returned two days before the date. On Tuesday, it was decided that this year the march will be of a state character. Neither Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, nor President Andrzej Duda, nor the head of the ruling Law and Justice party Jaroslaw Kaczynski intend to participate in the demonstration. are associations of nationalist persuasion “All-Polish youth” and “National-radical camp”, gathered on the square of Roman Dmovsky. They follow the Jerusalem alleys to the sound of firecrackers, burn fireworks, chant the slogans “Glory to national Poland”, “Glory to independent Poland.” Significant police forces have been pulled together in the city center, which has not yet intervened. Traffic problems have arisen in the center of Warsaw. In particular, traffic on the Jerusalem alleys, the Poniatowski alleys and on the Poniatowski bridge was blocked. In recent years, during the independence march, there have been regular fights between the participants and the police or counter-demonstrators. With this in mind, the Warsaw leadership decided to remove dangerous items from the route, in particular waste bins and bicycle parking equipment. Last year, during clashes, 35 police officers were injured, some seriously. During a march in 2013, radicals set fire to a security booth at the Russian Embassy. , threw firecrackers at the territory of the diplomatic mission, damaged several cars of diplomats. The only participant in these events who appeared before the court was acquitted. In 2016, demonstrators trampled and burned the Ukrainian flag. In 2018, an international scandal erupted when some marchers carried posters with racist slogans.

