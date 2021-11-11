A source told about the novel by Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer | News | News

American actors Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer spend time together following the reunion of the hit TV series Friends. It is reported on Tuesday, August 10, by the Closer edition.

According to the source, 52-year-old Aniston and 54-year-old Schwimmer, who played a couple of Rachel Green and Ross Gellar in the series, began to correspond at the beginning of this year. At the same time, it is specified that in July Schwimmer flew out of New York in order to see Aniston in Los Angeles.

“They spent time at Jen’s house, where she cooked dinners in the evenings, and enjoyed time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine and talking while strolling through one of Jen’s favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara. It was clear that there was a lot of chemistry between them, ”the source said.

However, a representative of Schwimmer does not confirm this information.

In February 2020, WarnerMedia Corporation announced that all the main actors of the film: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will take part in a new project to launch the filming of a special edition of the series Friends. It was directed and produced by Ben Winston.

The shooting of the special issue has been postponed more than once due to the epidemiological situation associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The picture was released in May 2021.

The sitcom Friends was aired successfully in different countries of the world, including Russia, from 1994 to 2004. A total of 236 episodes were released. The company notes that the special edition will also feature the actors as executive producers. According to some reports, they should receive at least $ 2.5 million for participation in the project.