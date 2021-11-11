A tiger walked along the highway between Vladivostok and Ussuriisk (VIDEO) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On the side of the road between Vladivostok and Ussuriysk, Primorye residents noticed a red book tabby cat. The specialists of the Amur Tiger Center call such a meeting remarkable, because tigers rarely enter the territories so developed by people.

“The fact is that here the territory adjacent to the Vladivostok-Khabarovsk highway and the Trans-Siberian railway running along it is densely populated with people. Large transport arteries and numerous settlements present a difficult barrier for tigers, which, one might say, cuts off a separate southwestern group from the main tiger population inhabiting the Sikhote-Alin.

But only partially. Scientists noted that some males, having plucked up courage, in order to ensure genetic diversity, can still overcome this area. A tiger named Vladik, for example, did this several times after returning to the wild. The tiger that people met last week, apparently, wants to do the same, ”the center says.

Experts noted that as long as there is no snow, it is difficult to determine the exact location where the meeting took place – closer to Vladivostok or Ussuriisk.

Note that recently in Primorye, tigers often come out to people. In early November, in the Spassky District, Primorye residents met with the “strawberry tiger”, who received such a nickname because of his love to wallow in someone else’s garden. In late October, residents of the village of Novovladimirovka noticed tiger tracks in their yard. In September, the hunting authority studied the behavior of a tiger that was not afraid of people. Earlier, in the village of Zanadvorovka, one wild cat killed more than 20 dogs and pigs in four months.

Primorsk residents fear that the African plague has drastically reduced the number of wild boars that tigers usually feed on, and fearfully await visits from hungry guests in winter. But experts assure that there is no need to worry about this: the Red Book cats also have another food base – roe deer, badgers, deer. First Deputy Minister of Forestry and Hunting of the Primorsky Territory, Alexei Surovy, notes that often people themselves provoke wild cats to come to settlements – they keep dogs without a leash or leave heaps of garbage near their homes.