In the current heating season, Ukraine has purchased coal from Poland and the United States. This was announced on November 11 by the first deputy minister of energy of the country Yuri Vlasenko.

“To date, a large volume of coal has been contracted in the USA and Poland. Also, some small consignments come from Kazakhstan, ”he said in an interview with the Espresso channel.

At the same time, the minister noted that Russia allegedly hinders the supply of coal from Kazakhstan, which is why Ukraine relies more on supplies from Poland and the United States.

“We assume that during the heating season it will be about 2 million tons,” Vlasenko added, speaking of the volume of supplies.

Earlier that day, Ukrainian political analyst Dmitry Korneichuk pointed to Kiev’s wrong economic policies, which led to the need to purchase electricity and gas from Belarus and Russia.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities did not prepare for the heating season, and therefore there was a forced need to buy electricity from Minsk, with which Kiev’s relations have deteriorated.

On November 10, the press secretary of the delegation of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) at the Minsk talks, Maria Kovshar, said that representatives of Kiev in the economic subgroup for Donbass asked to consider the issue of supplying electricity and coal from the part of the region not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. According to her, the republics of Donbass have confirmed their readiness to consider Kiev’s request.

The day before, the head of the Union of Consumers of Utilities of Ukraine, Oleg Popenko, said that the difficult energy situation in the country would lead to a collapse of the economy. He assured that not a single Ukrainian enterprise can withstand the increase in tariffs, because the economy is based on cheap electricity.

On October 29, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities, Andrei Gerus, said that from November 1, Russia would stop supplying thermal coal to Ukraine. He noted that this can be compared to an energy war.

On the same day, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation explained the termination of supplies by growing domestic demand in the autumn-winter period.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Energy Committee Igor Ananskikh added that Ukraine has not signed new contracts with Russian coal companies, and therefore will stop receiving coal. At the same time, he pointed out that there is no policy on this issue.