Actor Tom Cruise took a photo at Tolmachevo airport in Novosibirsk

Photo from the group “Novosibirsk International Airport (Tolmachevo)” in the social network “VKontakte”

Technicians at the Novosibirsk Tolmachevo airport were photographed with Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

In Novosibirsk, technicians were able to take a photo with Hollywood actor Tom Cruise at Tolmachevo airport. They told about this in the Novosibirsk International Airport group on the VKontakte social network.

Novosibirsk airport has launched a new column “Guests of Tolmachevo”, which will publish famous or unusual personalities who once landed in the city. The first hero of the rubric was the famous actor Tom Cruise.



“You can see everyone at the airport. Once Tom Cruise visited Tolmachevo. In the summer of 2014, the star’s plane landed for refueling en route from Holland to Japan, and Tom went out for a walk on the airfield. The photo of the actor with a technical worker immediately flew around the Internet and became a hit of news, ”the airport said.

The staff of Tolmachevo were able to communicate with the Hollywood actor. They say that he is a very positive person who does not suffer from star fever.

