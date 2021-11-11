actors who surprised the audience – Rambler / cinema

Reddit users have been remembering actors who, it would seem, were completely inappropriate for this or that role, and in the end made it a cult one. Rambler gathered stars who were criticized before the release of the films, and after – became the idols of millions.

Heath Ledger

Many fans did not see the blonde actor in the role of the Joker and even wrote angry letters to the creators, they say, you made a mistake with the choice of the star. However, after the release of the picture, the viewers’ opinion changed – now his role as a villain has become a cult one. Millions of fans around the world still pay tribute to the actor.

We will remind, Heath died suddenly in 2008 from his New York apartment. The official cause of death is drug overdose.

Matt Damon

In 2002, few people could have imagined this actor in the role of the tough CIA agent Jason Bourne (the audience’s sympathy at that time was given to Brad Pitt). Now Reddit users are vying to write about the fact that now they cannot name an actor who would do better.

Recall that a total of five films about Jason Bourne were released: the premiere of the first film took place in June 2002, the last one in July 2016.

Keanu Reeves

Will Smith was initially offered the role of Neo in The Matrix, but he turned it down. The star was replaced by Keanu Reeves, although many viewers believed that the character would not be up to the actor. Now it’s hard to believe in their doubts – for the actor, this role has become one of the key ones in his film career. And how many memes are still created from movie stills!

Chris Evans

Initially, John Krasinski claimed the role of Captain America. In an interview, the actor admitted: “In my head, I have already got this role. It would be a great opportunity for me as I love Marvel movies, I love superheroes and I love to fantasize. ” However, the choice of the creators fell on Chris Evans, whom some comic fans at the time considered too cute and “artificial”. Now Evans and Captain America are one, and no one disputes his right to this role anymore.

Alan Rickman

“Severus Snape was supposed to be skinnier, younger and with greasy hair,” Harry Potter fans wrote after Rickman was approved for the role of professor of potions. Now Reddit users admit that Rickman’s appearance did not prevent them from crying along with the whole world at the cult dialogue between Snape and Dumbledore in the final part of the Harry Potter series: “After so many years? Is always!”

By the way, Tim Roth had every chance of becoming Severus Snape – he turned down the role at the last moment for filming in Planet of the Apes.