Alec Baldwin is not the first: the worst mistakes during filming – from bruises to paralysis

Recently, almost all authoritative publications in the world reported the news that during the filming of the western “Rust” actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a cameraman from Ukraine and wounded the director.

Making a movie is almost always a fun and exciting process. Nevertheless, the success of the picture is not only the painstaking work of the actors and the entire film crew, but sometimes a real drama.

This time we will remember the most terrible tragedies and injuries that happened during the filming.

Still from “Illusion of Deception”, screenshot: YouTube

“The illusion of deception”, 2013

Popular articles now show more

On the set of this film, something mystical and scary was happening. So, during the scene of the escape from the cell filled with water, Isla Fisher nearly drowned. The chain from the handcuffs, in which the actress was chained, got tangled and caught on something. As a result, the girl had to spend about three minutes under water.

Django Unchained, 2013

The famous Django Unchained skull scene amazed all Leonardo DiCaprio fans. The impressive take included in the film was not easy for the actor.

“If you remember, in this scene Leo hits the table hard with his hand, during takes one of such blows he broke a glass standing next to him,” said the film’s producer Stacy Sher. in the image. It was just amazing. Then the wound had to be sewn up, by the way. “

“The Lord of the Rings. Two Fortresses”, 2002

In the scene where Viggo Mortensen kicks the helmet, the actor broke two toes in the fifth take. In the end, this take turned out to be the best. In general, the film turned out to be rich in injuries not only for Mortensen, Orlando Bloom broke his ribs in the same film.

“Seven”, 1995

In the night rain chase scene, Brad Pitt tore the tendons of his arm. The injury turned out to be so serious that it was even required to make adjustments to the script.

David Holmes stunt double, screenshot: YouTube

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I, 2010

Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double, David Holmes, hit a wall during the filming of the heroes’ flight, as a result of which he injured his neck. The upper part of his body remained paralyzed.

Earlier it was reported that a Ukrainian woman with a fractured pelvis on PrivatBank insurance received disappointment and an empty wallet: she paid every month.

As Znay.ua reported, the devil is in the details: a man in a communal apartment fell on the heater and caught fire, no one can identify the poor fellow.

Znayu wrote that in Kiev a naked psycho staged a massacre in the city center.