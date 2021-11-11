Aljay without brakes, and J.Lo is happy: social news of the week | Articles

Rapper Aljay may have his driver’s license revoked for drunk driving. Designer Bella Potemkina smashed her car. The grandson of billionaire Igor Neklyudov married a photo model. Boris Johnson was secretly married. Brad Pitt received joint custody. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together. Izvestia has chosen the main secular news of the week.

Rapper with no brakes

26-year-old Aleksey Uzenyuk, known under the pseudonym Aljey, was detained drunk while driving. The author of the hit about “Rose Wine”, which is promoting an unhealthy lifestyle with might and main, was stopped by the capital’s traffic police. The rapper’s behavior seemed inadequate to them. When the young spouse of TV presenter Nastya Ivleeva was directly asked if he drank, Aljay replied that he was drunk, but refused to be examined. Information about the offense was submitted to the court, the celebrity is threatened with driving license revocation.

The PR agent of the performer denies this information and assures that the driver’s license was not taken from his ward. A number of media outlets also reported that Uzenyuk offered the traffic police a bribe of 700 thousand rubles. During the arrest, the rapper was driving a BMW i8 – one of his cars.

Bad smartphone

Photo: RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov

Designer Bella Potemkina was involved in a serious accident. According to her, while driving, she was distracted by her smartphone – she wanted to read a message on WhatsApp. Due to bad weather conditions and carelessness, Potemkina crashed into a fence near the Moscow Ring Road. Photos of the crashed Porsche Cayenne show that it is no longer possible to fix the car. Potemkina’s relatives also suffered. Her daughter Eva received minor injuries and was sent to the hospital. According to the designer, they were all saved by the airbags deployed on time. In a conversation with Izvestia, Potemkina honestly admitted that she considers her hobby for the telephone to be the cause of the accident.

– Yes, the road was very wet, but I lost control only because I was distracted by my smartphone. Fortunately, we were saved, but this incident taught me a lesson. From now on, I will be more attentive on the roads, I will no longer be so careless, – said the designer.

The celebrity’s pet was not harmed.

Mamurin smiled

The grandson of the late billionaire Igor Neklyudov, Grigory Mamurin, married the model Miranda Shelia. The wedding ceremony took place at the Barvikhinsky registry office, was attended by relatives and friends of the couple, including the singer Keti Topuria. Grigory Mamurin became famous in 2015 when the young man tried his hand at blogging. The grandson of the Khabarovsk oligarch offered people money to make them do stupid and immoral acts: strip naked in public places or drink their own urine. Such content caused a real scandal on the Web, and Gregory had to give up blogging. Until recently, the general public did not know about Neklyudov’s grandson, so his wedding with the Instagram beauty surprised, because the couple hid their relationship. Before the wedding with Grigory Mamurin, Miranda met with football player Fedor Smolov, as well as singer Vladislav Ramm.

Unbearable to marry

Photo: REUTERS / Rebecca Fulton /

56-year-old British Prime Minister Boris Johnson secretly married 33-year-old Carrie Symonds. The lovers met for three years, in April last year, the couple had a son. The wedding was planned to be held in July 2022, but for some reason the lovers decided to arrange it now. According to the guests of the bride and groom, they received invitations to the ceremony a few hours before it began. The wedding was rather modest, there were about 30 people, including the son of Boris and Carrie – Wildfrey. The closed ceremony took place at Westminster Cathedral.

Brad Pitt Daddy Again

In a long legal confrontation between ex-spouses Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, there have been shifts. The 57-year-old actor received the right to joint custody of children – 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Angie filed for divorce in 2016. Since then, there has been a long and persistent litigation between the ex-spouses. As a result, Judge John Oderkirk still ruled in favor of Pitt. However, according to the publication Page Six, it is preliminary, so 45-year-old Jolie continues to fight. The article mentions that initially the actress did not object to joint custody, but some other issues also caused her concern.

– Brad tried to spend as much time as possible with his children, but it was clear that Jolie did everything possible to prevent this, – said the insider of the publication.

According to sources, witnesses, experts, doctors and others related to the children of the famous couple were brought in to participate in the trial. Also, the actress was unhappy with the judge’s decision, who refused to testify to her children. Jolie believes that the judge did not properly take into account the California Judicial Code, which states that it is detrimental to the best interests of the child to provide custody to a person found to be involved in domestic violence.

Jolie once accused her ex-spouse of mistreating his son Maddox, who at that time was 15 years old. But the investigation by the Child Protection Committee and the FBI was dropped, the charges against the actor were dropped.

Bennifer returns

Photo: Global Look Press / United Archives / kpa Publicity,

Hollywood couple “Bennifers” pleased again. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spent the weekend together, this time at a Miami mansion. In the photographs taken by the paparazzi, a happy smile never leaves Jennifer’s face.

Rumors about the reunion of the 48-year-old actor and 51-year-old singer appeared after J. Lo flew to Los Angeles to see Ben. This was followed by the couple’s joint weekend in Montana, as well as information from insiders who said that J.Lo and Affleck were helping each other recover from a failed relationship.