Amber Heard showed how she writhes in uncomfortable Mera suit from the DC cinematic universe

The actress plays Meru in the DC MCU, the princess of the underwater kingdom and Aquaman’s girlfriend.

By April 1, Hollywood actress Amber Heard shared a funny video on Instagram. She appeared in the full costume of her heroine Mera (Aquaman’s fighting friend, who appeared in a solo film about a superhero and “Justice League”), but not on the set, but in the actors’ room. The 34-year-old star revealed that in fact, in this outfit, she almost can’t move. Just trying to get up, the woman knocked over her glass of coffee, and the tilt behind it turned into something comical.

“She is beautiful and graceful …” – Hurd signed the video.

How, I wonder, does it happen that on the screen Mera gracefully floats and fights in this armor? The magic of cinema, not otherwise.

With this funny video, the actress celebrated the release of the director’s version of Justice League by Zach Snyder and her thousandth post on Instagram.

A separate series about Wakanda from the MCU to appearThe director of Black Panther has a long-term contract with Disney TV.

Recall that fans of Johnny Depp, whom Amber Heard accuses of beatings during their marriage, previously demanded that the studio deprived her of the role of the underwater princess Mera. Due to a spousal scandal and litigation with his ex-wife, Depp has already lost the role of an evil wizard in Fantastic Beasts, and he is unlikely to return to Pirates of the Caribbean.

See also:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7Se93_Q1YY