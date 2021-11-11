Amber Heard walked the podium in honor of the struggle for women’s rights

It seems, despite the litigation with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s career is only going up. The day before, the actress flew to Paris for Fashion Week to take part in the L’Oreal Paris show.

Amber Heard (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images For L’Oreal)

Amber walked the runway in a pink jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and feathers on the shoulders. The delicate image of the actress was completed with a bright makeup with an accent on the lips.

Amber Heard (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images For L’Oreal)

This year the show was held at the Parvis des Droits de L’Homme. This place was not chosen by chance, but carries a deep meaning. It was here that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted in 1948. And the show itself was dedicated to combating harassment and empowering women around the world.

Helen Mirren (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images For L’Oreal) Nikolai Coster-Waldau with his daughter (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images For L’Oreal) Camila Cabello (Photo: Kristy Sparow / Getty Images for L’Oreal)

By the way, in addition to Amber Heard, Helen Mirren, Nikolai Coster-Waldau, who were supported by his daughter Philippe, Camila Cabello and many others, took part in the show.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

Recall that after the divorce, Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence. While the court was on the side of the Aquaman star, Depp’s career went downhill: he was removed from current projects, and films with his participation were removed from streaming services.

The actor is now trying to clear his name after being branded “wife beating” by The Sun newspaper. The fight between Depp and Heard continues – we will follow the events!