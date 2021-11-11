Angelina Jolie chose a strict black and white look for a visit to the White House

Angelina Jolie continues her social activities. The actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador devotes a lot of her personal time to fighting for the rights of women and children around the world. As part of this mission, she visited the White House yesterday. In a meeting with US government officials, she raised the issue of reforming women’s rights legislation. In particular, she proposed to amend

The Violence Against Women Act 1994, signed by President Bill Clinton. “Now there is a crisis in the healthcare system. And it will be possible to solve it if we look at it from the point of view of the situation in each individual family. It is in families that a lot of harm to the health of children is inflicted because they do not receive proper care in the early stages of illness, and preventive measures are not taken, ”Jolie herself commented on her visit. For such an important reason, she chose a strict look, appropriate even in such a formal setting: a laconic black top, a white pencil skirt and a Christian Dior tote bag.