Angelina Jolie sparks rumors of an affair with an ex

The actress was spotted in the New York apartment of her ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller.

While Jolie refuses to put an end to the struggle for custody of children with Brad Pitt, she has a warmer relationship with her first ex-husband. The 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress spent Friday night, June 11, with Elementary star Johnny Lee Miller, writes Mirror.

Paparazzi caught Angelina at the entrance to his apartment in New York. Jolie in a long brown raincoat and a mask on her face came to visit Miller alone, without a single bodyguard. The star had a bottle of expensive wine from Peter Michael Winery with him. The actress spent about three hours with her ex-husband, leaving his house after 22:30.

Looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck set a new trend for stars with their reunion 17 years later. Angelina and Johnny divorced 22 years ago after three years of marriage, but managed to maintain a friendly relationship. In a 2004 interview with B Magazine, Jolie confessed that she considered divorcing Johnny “the stupidest thing” she did in her life.

As you know, after this, the Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt appeared in the life of the actress, and Miller married Michelle Hicks, but this marriage broke up in 2018, lasting ten years.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Karpova Yana