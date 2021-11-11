Angelina Jolie’s son was caught walking with a girl

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have just wonderful children! On the eve of the paparazzi caught 13-year-old Knox Jolie-Pitt walking. And, as reported by Western media, he was accompanied by a mysterious stranger.

Knox Jolie-Pitt (Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

Knox is a martial artist, and it seems that he was heading there. The young man was dressed in a black kimono and loose trousers. Hollywood Life reports that Knox walked with a brunette in a denim dress.

Knox also has a sister, Vivienne – they are twins. Knox is one minute older than his sister. Babies, when they were born, earned their first millions. The first photo of babies Jolie and Pitt was sold to Hello for $ 14 million.

Angelina Jolie with twins Knox and Vivienne (Photo: Legion-media) Angelina Jolie with twins Knox and Vivienne (Photo: Legion-media)

By the way, Knox is not going to continue the path of his parents. The young man decided not to associate his life with cinema. According to him, he had enough time to realize that this was not suitable. Note that Knox voiced one of the characters in the cartoon “Kung Fu Panda 3”.

Pax Tien, Shiloh Nouvel, Vivienne Marcheline, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley and Knox Leon (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney)

We will remind, recently Angelina Jolie said that one of the main reasons for the divorce from Brad Pitt was that she feared for her children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)