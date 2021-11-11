Ariana Grande and James Corden sang about the end of lockdown in New York

In the new issue of the popular American evening television show James Corden, a new song was presented, sung by host and pop star Ariana Grande. The unexpected duo presented a joint music video for the song No Lockdowns Anymore. This composition is a parody and was sung by celebrities to the music of the song Good Morning Baltimore from the famous Broadway musical “Hairspray” (the same one that was filmed with John Travolta in the title role in 2007).

The duet ironic track is dedicated to great news – the lifting of the quarantine in New York. Last Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the removal of all restrictions related to the pandemic, as it became known that after reports that 70% of adults in New York State received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is a pity, but in Moscow and the Moscow region the situation is just the opposite – the number of restrictions per day, as well as the number of cases, is growing day by day.

Ariana Grande and James Corden

In the video, James and Ariana walk around the city and enjoy simple things – the opportunity to walk again without a mask, go to the gym, bar and get a tattoo.