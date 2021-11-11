https://ria.ru/20211111/belorussiya-1758542487.html

Attempts to transfer weapons to the camp of migrants at the border, Lukashenka said

They are trying to transfer weapons to the camp of migrants at the border, Lukashenko said – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

Attempts to transfer weapons to the camp of migrants at the border, Lukashenka said

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced attempts to transfer weapons and ammunition to the camp of migrants on the border with Poland to provoke a conflict, RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

2021-11-11T12: 23

2021-11-11T12: 23

2021-11-11T13: 07

in the world

Belarus

Poland

Minsk

Latvia

Alexander Lukashenko

state border committee of Belarus

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758424397_0-0:2528:1422_1920x0_80_0_0_1c0d97ee42a166663fcaeade9aa465f3.jpg

MINSK, November 11 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced attempts to transfer weapons and ammunition to the camp of migrants on the border with Poland to provoke a conflict, the official website of the President of Belarus reports. to provoke a conflict, “the message says. According to him, the President made this statement at a meeting with the leadership of the Council of Ministers of the country on topical issues. He noted that he assumed such a development of events – “this is a question of our military and the State Security Committee.” According to him, in Belarus they are forced to control the situation along the perimeter, ” so they don’t have weapons thrown at them. ” “Because there are Kurds there. And the Kurds are warriors. And when they (the Polish side – ed.) Cut them, beat them, etc., people are in despair. Any machine gun, pistol, provocation – and a military conflict,” Lukashenko said. Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko said that the weapons, which in recent days are trying to transfer to Kurdish refugees on the border with Poland, mainly come from the territory of Donbass, and noted that he raised the topic of control over illegal supplies in a conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. reported that a large group of refugees, mostly Kurds, went to the border of Belarus with Poland. More than 2 thousand refugees, including a significant number of women and children, stopped in front of the Polish barriers on the border line, they set up a spontaneous camp. The Polish security forces do not let them pass, the migrants made attempts to overcome the obstacles. “There were attempts to transfer weapons, ammunition and explosives to these people in the camp. For the last two days, they have been transferring weapons. Weapons mainly come from Donbass,” Lukashenko said. The President added that the Belarusian side keeps “this question in control with the Russians.” “We talked with Putin on this topic,” Lukashenko said. On Monday, the State Border Committee of Belarus said that a large group of refugees, mostly Kurds, headed to the border of Belarus with Poland. More than 2 thousand refugees, including a significant number of women and children, stopped in front of the Polish barriers on the border line, they set up a spontaneous camp. Polish security forces do not allow them to pass, migrants made attempts to overcome obstacles. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, accused Minsk of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. In connection with the situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, the army and the police were involved in protecting the border. Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

https://ria.ru/20211111/migranty-1758547570.html

https://ria.ru/20211111/migranty-1758526624.html

https://ria.ru/20211111/konflikt-1758533418.html

Belarus

Poland

Minsk

Latvia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758424397_179-0:2528:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_c6f3194e11041c64b48793dfdc130f50.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Poland, Minsk, Latvia, Alexander Lukashenko, State Border Committee of Belarus, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus