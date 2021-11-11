“Beads” is a Petersburg-based atelier, whose services are used by Kylie Jenner and Elena Perminova

Western stars have long been familiar with some Russian brands. Rasario, for example, was worn on the red carpet by Katy Perry and Michelle Rodriguez. Lesya Nebo’s pantsuits are dear to Gigi Hadid, and Kalmanovich’s dresses and jackets are dear to Chrissy Teigen and Hailey Bieber. But you have hardly heard of A-list celebrities using the services of a Russian atelier. And it turns out that some of them trust our masters even the most iconic outfits.

Kylie Jenner in a top and skirt by the Beads atelier, 2019

Such a story happened in the summer of 2019. Kylie Jenner ordered a top and a skirt (for Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday party) from the Beads studio in St. Petersburg, which was founded six years ago by Ksenia Podvalnaya, the wife of Vladimir Podvalny, the owner of the Velikie Luki meat processing plant. In one of her interviews, Ksenia admitted that her husband does not take her occupation seriously – but in vain. Even without Kylie, Bead’s client list is full of big names. True, most of the stars still speak Russian. So, more recently, Elena Perminova announced pregnancy in a black bodysuit with a large satin pink bow, and Ani Lorak starred in a fuchsia top in her video. Both outfits were created by Bead craftsmen, which the studio proudly announced on its Instagram.

The main difference between an atelier and a brand is attention to the characteristics of the client. “I emphasize the difference between mass production, which includes ready-to-wear, and individual tailoring,” says Ksenia Podvalnaya in a conversation with Vogue. According to Ksenia, 95 percent of the manufactured products are made according to the personal measurements of the customer and taking into account his wishes. The other five are samples that the studio provides for shooting. “Other differences include: integration of the customer into the production process, after-sales service (to reshape, sew, restore a damaged product) and small, partially manual production, which simply cannot physically provide a serial flow,” says Ksenia.

What’s important: each of these points affects the cost of the product. Of course, an individual approach to each order makes the atelier’s outfits more expensive than the dresses that hang on rails in stores. But this certainly has its advantages. The main one is the perfect fit, which you can be sure of by ordering a dress from Beads. With Kylie, by the way, it was so – after trying on her outfit was sent across the ocean so that the atelier masters would fit it exactly on the figure. True, Ksenia herself does not seem to be proud of working with stars. For her, the wedding dress that she sewed for her friend became much more significant and sentimental. And this is another category of outfits for which it is better to go to an atelier than to a boutique.