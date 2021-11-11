Belarus banned selling new cars to Russians :: Autonews

Car dealers in Belarus talked about the ban on selling new cars to customers in Russia. It is to this market, in an attempt to save money on the purchase of new cars and not to pay extra for expensive imposed options, that Russian buyers have switched. Dealers of popular brands in Belarus told Autonews.ru that there are a sufficient number of popular models in local warehouses, which are sold without extra charges at prices recommended by manufacturers (prices are often even lower than Russian ones). However, it is impossible for a Russian citizen to buy a new car there: the interviewed sellers refer to agreements with Russian dealers, according to which it is impossible to sell cars to Russians at all. Autonews.ru contacted the Russian Association of Auto Dealers (ROAD). They assured that they did not have information about the agreement of Russian and Belarusian dealers on the introduction of a ban on the sale of cars to Russians. “We consider such an agreement to be impossible in a competitive market,” the ROAD said. Dealer Lada: “We cannot issue cars with a Russian passport” In one of the official Lada dealerships in Belarus Autonews.ru confirmed that they could not sell the car to a citizen with a Russian passport. The dealer said that he was aware of the problem with the imposition of additional options, but could not help with this. “We have already encountered situations when Russians call and ask to sell a car. In this case, we propose a scheme according to which the client issues a car for relatives in our country who have citizenship or a residence permit. Then this car can be reissued directly to the new owner. Because we cannot issue a car with a Russian passport, ”the dealership said.

Photo: autonews.ru

The interlocutor assured that the re-registration of the car in Belarus is proceeding very quickly. “We give all the documents for the traffic police to you in the salon, your assistant puts the car on record in Belarus and then re-issues the car to you. Our clients say they have done this before. Now all documents are electronic, and there are no problems. We do not apply for Russian passports, unfortunately, it is impossible in any way, ”one of the Lada dealers said. At the same time, the dealer said that he has Lada Vesta and XRay on sale in fixed configurations without unnecessary dealer equipment – cars can be purchased at prices recommended by manufacturers. Renault dealer: “In the documents we indicate that the car is for use by a citizen of Belarus” Renault dealers, where Autonews.ru also contacted by phone with a request to buy a car, assured that only citizens of the republic or an organization registered in Belarus can sell cars. “We can sell a car to relatives, spouses or spouses who have Belarusian citizenship. In all documents, we are obliged to indicate that we are selling the car for the personal use of a citizen. And then you buy a car for this person, he will put it on record, ”said the interlocutor. He confirmed that after registration, the car can be re-registered as a Russian and go to Russia in this car. “There you can put Russian plates on your car. When you buy a car from us, you get an EPTS (electronic vehicle passport – RBK), it’s convenient, ”one of the dealers explained. He also said that he has no right to sell a car to those who have Russian citizenship, but this is not a new rule. “We have had such rules for about six months. This is how the system works, there are certain agreements with the Russian dealer. Therefore, we cannot sell cars specifically to Russia. Yes, we know that you have them much more expensive and sell them only with additional accessories. You can pick up a car from us at the manufacturer’s recommended price. For example, Renault Arkana is also available in the Pulse and Style versions – all without additional options, ”the Renault dealership said.

Volkswagen dealer: “You can pay a small fee to a local” Several interviewed Volkswagen dealers confirmed to the Autonews.ru correspondent, who introduced himself as a buyer, that the cars are available at the recommended prices. And to buy them, Russians are offered different schemes. At the same time, one of the dealers did not rule out the possibility of buying a car using a Russian passport, but warned that it would be much more difficult. “Russians buy cars from us, and there are different registration schemes. Some clients check with the customs service in Russia what documents they need and what recycling fee they will have to pay if they bring in a new car bought in Belarus. Recently, this amount was about 4 thousand Russian rubles, but changes could have occurred, “- said in one of the dealerships. The dealer also said that customers need to ask the traffic police how to register a car from Belarus. “They will give a list of documents. For example, we do not issue an EPTS, but in Russia it is necessary, and customers do it by roundabout ways. But I know that Russians manage to register cars at their place of residence. It’s just that every city has different requirements. Call the traffic police, find out what documents are needed, what the utilization fee will be. The car then goes (distilled to Russia) on transit numbers “, – instructed in the dealership. At the same time, there was advised to choose a more convenient scheme and issue a new car for a Belarusian: “It is much easier to put a car on a citizen of Belarus. To issue a car for him for a couple of days or for a week. They just registered with us, drove into Moscow and re-registered the car. Then there is no need to pay the waste collection fee. That is, if there is a suitable person in Belarus, you can negotiate with him even a small amount of remuneration, pay for services and calmly re-register it as a used car at your place of residence. “

Photo: from open sources

A Volkswagen dealer said that in Belarus the buyer will receive the following documents: contract of sale;

vehicle type approval (OTTS) with the stamp of the importer;

a letter from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia on exemption from the utilization tax with the vehicle register and indicating the VIN number of the vehicle in the register;

a certificate confirming the production of a car in Kaluga at the Volkswagen Group Rus plant;

an agreement on the supply of cars between the importer and the dealer;

an act of acceptance and transfer of a car between the importer and the dealer;

help account;

consignment note;

a letter from the dealer or importer / manufacturer stating that the vehicle was sold without an EPR. Kia dealer: “We don’t sell cars to Russians” Kia dealers also said that buyers from Russia would not be able to get the car. At the same time, they did not even begin to offer schemes with registration for local residents, citing sufficient domestic demand.

Photo: autonews.ru

How much will you have to pay when importing cars from Belarus Expert Ruslan Krivonos, who specializes in the import and export of cars from Belarus, said that the majority of car manufacturers had previously tried to separate the sales zones of cars and regulate sales flows. According to him, dealers do not receive a direct ban on selling cars to Russians, but the importer strongly discourages doing this, and now the situation has become even more complicated. “Until recently, Belarusian dealers were quietly selling cars to Russians, but now, from the point of view of the importer’s policy, dealers are trying to preserve the region where goods are sold. That is, not to interrupt the demand in Russia by selling cars from Belarus to Russians, ”said Krivonos. “According to my information, there were no such strict restrictions for Lada and Renault before. A year or a year and a half ago, Lada was quietly sold without “gaskets”, then they began to register in Belarus and remove again. So you can report to the dealerships that the car was sold on the territory entrusted to them. At the same time, it is always easier to introduce such a car with EPTS into Russia – in the worst case, you had to pay a salvage fee of 3.8 thousand rubles. And, for example, Hyundai / Kia have always tried not to sell cars directly to Russians, ”said Krivonos. The expert explained that cars sold in Belarus can be divided into two types. The first one is produced in Russia and imported directly by the manufacturer from other countries. In this case, Russian cars will already have EPTS. But in the case of foreigners, there will be no EPTS, and when imported into Russia, you will have to pay about 30-40 thousand rubles at customs for registration of the document. “Russian-made cars, of course, were imported through Russia, and they have EPTS. In this case, you can issue a return import, although you will need to collect many copies of documents in order to register the car in Russia, ”explained Krivonos.