Ben Affleck rave about his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez
MOSCOW, April 6 – RIA Novosti. Actor and producer Ben Affleck spoke enthusiastically about his ex-lover Jennifer Lopez in the new issue of InStyle magazine, dedicated to the popular singer. He noted that he was “shocked” by her ability to work and dedication, thanks to which she achieved her goals in the world of show business, where Lopez has shone for over 30 years. He also added that at 51, his ex-girlfriend looks incredible. Affleck and Lopez met in 2001 on the set of the romantic comedy Gigli. They soon began dating, announced their engagement and were considered the most beautiful couple in Hollywood. However, in 2004, the actors broke up, but maintained a warm relationship.
