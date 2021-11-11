https://ria.ru/20210406/lopez-1604354081.html

Ben Affleck rave about his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck spoke enthusiastically about his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez – Russia news today

Ben Affleck rave about his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez

Actor, producer Ben Affleck enthusiastically spoke about his ex-lover Jennifer Lopez in the new issue of InStyle magazine, dedicated to the popular … RIA Novosti, 06.04.2021

2021-04-06T02: 08

2021-04-06T02: 08

2021-04-06T12: 44

the culture

Jennifer Lopez

ben affleck

stars

celebrities

Show Business

culture News

life style

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/05/1604354750_0:135:2004:1262_1920x0_80_0_0_c4dfc13196b251e15b203e58d83e3821.jpg

MOSCOW, April 6 – RIA Novosti. Actor and producer Ben Affleck spoke enthusiastically about his ex-lover Jennifer Lopez in the new issue of InStyle magazine, dedicated to the popular singer. He noted that he was “shocked” by her ability to work and dedication, thanks to which she achieved her goals in the world of show business, where Lopez has shone for over 30 years. He also added that at 51, his ex-girlfriend looks incredible. Affleck and Lopez met in 2001 on the set of the romantic comedy Gigli. They soon began dating, announced their engagement and were considered the most beautiful couple in Hollywood. However, in 2004, the actors broke up, but maintained a warm relationship.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210310/lopes-1600674769.html

Hollywood

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/05/1604354750_0:95:2004:1598_1920x0_80_0_0_5c92c003bd84bb479dfd391305b5ccc3.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

jennifer lopez, ben affleck, stars, celebrities, show business, culture news, lifestyle, Hollywood